Two men residing in Alto were arrested Oct. 13 following a search warrant conducted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security.
The search warrant was issued for Theodore Smith and any evidence used in numerous sexual assaults of a child spanning over the last 60 years, according to information posted to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Multiple arrest warrants were issued for Theodore Smith and his son, James Smith, for sexual assault of a child.
Theodore, located in his Alto residence, was taken into custody on the warrants. James, also an Alto resident, was located and arrested while on a trip to California.
The case itself stemmed from evidence these men left behind in a California residence when they left a year ago and moved to Texas.
Having tracked the subjects to Texas, law enforcement agents from California contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in the investigation, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.
Evidence gathered from the residence in California indicated a pro-Nazi sentiment and an anti-law enforcement attitude. Numerous firearms were registered to Theodore Smith, as well. An armored vehicle was used when law enforcement served the search warrant on Smith due to these concerns, Dickson stated.
Theodore Smith has been charged with 34 counts of lewd act of a child under 14 with force and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child under 14, according to information from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. His bond has been set at $7,000,000. He is to be transferred back to California where he will await trial.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office stated it is grateful to the many who worked to assure these two alleged criminals are behind bars and extends thanks to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse of Henderson County for the use of his armored vehicle and personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.