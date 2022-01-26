Southern Arkansas University announced 554 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the fall 2021 semester and have been named to its Dean's List.
Among the honorees are two local area students.
Katelynn Renee Hogg, of Jacksonville, is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major.
Darius Kristopher Trimble, from Troup, is a senior Psychology major with a minor in K-12 Physical Education and Health.
