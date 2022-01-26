Southern New Hampshire University announced the names of students who earned a place on the 2021 fall President’s List.
Alexandra Ridgeway and Marquis Allen, two students from Bullard, were among those who made the President’s List.
To be named to the President’s List, full-time undergraduate students must earn a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits in a semester.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
