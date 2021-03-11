Nearly 250 Angelo State University student-athletes and athletic training students have been named to the Angelo State University Athletic Director's Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester.
To be eligible for the Athletic Director's Honor Roll, a student-athlete or athletic training student must post a 3.0 grade point average for a particular semester, or have a cumulative grade point average of at least a 3.0.
Hunter Townsend of Alto and Parker Bramlett of Bullard were each named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.
