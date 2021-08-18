Sam Houston State University held summer commencement ceremonies Saturday July 31, conferring over 1,050 degrees.
Among the graduates of the university’s seven colleges, were two students from Rusk.
Velmasha Jefferson graduated with a Master of Science in Criminal Justice and Julia Morgan earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Summa Cum Laude.
Sam Houston State University offers over 90 bachelor's degree programs, 55 master’s degree programs and 10 doctoral programs, including the nation’s first PhD in Forensic Science, SHSU offers an exceptional college experience and continually strives to meet the needs of contemporary students, both traditional and online.
