Two grass/woods fires continue to burn in Cherokee County

Fire fighters from multiple agencies were battling a pair of wild fires in Cherokee County on Tuesday afternoon.
Both fires are burning grass and wooded areas.
The first fire is located off County Road 1513 and is being battled by the Rusk Fire Department, and the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department, as well as by a crew from Texas A&M Forest Service.
Another fire is being fought off of County Road 1804, according to officials.
Earle's Chapel and Maydelle volunteer fire departments are on the scene and are working to contain the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service is also working the fire.
Officials say today's windy conditions have aided the spread of both fires.
Cherokee County is currently under a Burn Ban.
