Two area residents received degrees during the 2020 Fall semester at Sam Houston State University. Grant Haney, of Bullard, earned a Master of Arts in History Jose Padron, of Jacksonville, attained a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Sam Houston State University is located in Huntsville. Founded in 1879, SHSU it the third-oldest public college or university in the state.
For information on Sam Houston State University, visit shsu.edu.
