Two locals were named to the LeTourneau University fall 2021 President’s List. The President’s List recognizes students who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
Local students Jordan Price, of Jacksonville, and Stephanie Jones, of Rusk, were among the honorees.
Price is seeking a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, while Jones is pursuing a BS in Theological Studies.
LeTourneau University President Dr. Steven D. Mason said being named to the President's List is, indeed, a significant achievement and honor.
"As the comprehensive Christian polytechnic institution in the country, LeTourneau University attracts students who are among our nation's best," Mason said. "I'm especially impressed with these honor roll students, and I expect them to have a significant impact on our future."
LeTourneau University is the Christian polytechnic university that offers more than 140 undergraduate and graduate degree programs online and at LETU's residential campus in Longview, Texas.
