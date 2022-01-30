Two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning on Highway 79 near the Cherokee and Rusk County line.
According to a press release by Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 30, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office relayed a 911 call to CCSO that two injured men were reported lying on the side of Highway 79 at the county line.
Deputies found two Black men on the side of the road just inside Cherokee County, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
“Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Unit, and the Texas Rangers were called in to investigate,” Dickson stated. “The victims’ names will be held pending family notification.
“We believe the two individuals attended a dance Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Fantasy Ballroom. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.”
