Department of Pubic Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash approximately 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. The accident, involving two vehicles, occurred on Highway 110 South at Meador Cemetery Road, just south of Tyler city limits in Smith County.
A preliminary report indicates the driver of a Honda Accord had stopped on Meador Cemetery Road and was attempting to enter Highway 110 South at the same time a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling northbound on Highway 110 South.
The driver of the Honda, identified as Violet Louise Wright, 59 of Bullard, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the Volkswagen, according to the report. Wright was transported to UT Health-Tyler, where she was later pronounced by Judge Mitch Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Volkswagen, identified as Jessica Karen King, 20 of Lindale, was also transported to UT Health-Tyler. She is reportedly in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
