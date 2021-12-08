Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Troup woman

\SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Tammy L. Young, 55, of Troup died in a two-vehicle, head-on collision that happened on State Highway 135 near Overton around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Young was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima and was traveling south, when she crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2021 Ford F-150 that was headed north bound.
The driver of the truck, Richard C. Allen, of Arp was transported to a Tyler hospital and was reported to be in serious condition.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
