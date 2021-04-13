On April 10, 2021, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-31 E, approximately six miles east of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a 2009 Toyota Venza was eastbound on the shoulder of SH-31 and attempted a U-turn when it was struck by an eastbound 2017 Toyota Tundra.
The driver of the Venza was identified as Rhonda Lynne Goodrich, 52, of Shreveport. Goodrich was pronounced at the scene by Judge Shamburger and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The driver of the Tundra was identified as Jack Byron Pierce, 53, of Bullard. Pierce was transported to UT-Health –Tyler in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
