Texas Department of Safety Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 69 about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, which resulted in a single fatality.
The accident, which took place approximately two miles north of Jacksonville, occurred when a 2004 Ford Expedition traveling north crossed into the southbound lane, striking a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup head-on. After impact, the Expedition came to a stop in the inside northbound lane and the Silverado in the outside southbound lane.
The driver of the Expedition, identified as Rafael Aguilar, 32, of Bullard, was transported to UT Health in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.
The driver of the Silverado was identified as Allyson Goad, 22, of Edmond, Okla. She was pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Brenda Dominey. Goad was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.
