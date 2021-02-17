Please stay home! Motorists are reminded to avoid all non-essential travel. Too many drivers are risking their safety and getting stranded on the roads in these extreme conditions.
The winter precipitation returned overnight and continues in some areas further deteriorating road conditions, covering them with ice. Crews remain working 24-hour shifts patrolling, treating, and plowing roadways when it is safe to do so. We are thankful to be receiving assistance from our contractors and county forces in these ongoing efforts.
There are more than 5,000 roadway sections affected by snow/ice impacting all TxDOT Districts. It is safest to stay home. For those who must drive, use extreme caution.
Tyler District closures:
• SH 315 in Rusk County is closed due to icy conditions. Steep grades not passable due to icy conditions. Closed at the intersections of SH 315 and US 259 at Mt. Enterprise; and at SH 315 and BU 79G in Carthage.
• Exit 562 (FM 14) on I-20 EB is closed due to backups from trucks and fuel supply issues.
Visit DriveTexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for statewide road conditions. #EndTheStreakTX
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.