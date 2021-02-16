Crews bladed snow and treated roads as possible overnight and will continue to do the same today. Roads are frozen and travel is discouraged. We are doing all we can with all available resources to keep them open for emergency vehicles.
The Tyler District has one road closure:
SH 315 in Rusk County is closed due to icy conditions. Steep grades are not passable.. The road is closed at the intersections of SH 315 and US 259 in Mt. Enterprise; and at SH 315 and BU 79G in Carthage.
These are dangerous conditions and we are again urging everyone to avoid travel. This allows crews to conduct the work of clearing roads. Stay home. Stay warm. Stay safe!
Tips:
- Avoid unnecessary travel.
- Stay up to date through local weather and DriveTexas.org.
- If you must travel, be prepared for the unexpected. Dangerous conditions exist!
- Give slow-moving TxDOT convoys, and emergency vehicles room to work. Don’t crowd them!
- Allow more space between your and other vehicles.
- If you get stranded, remain in your vehicle and call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.