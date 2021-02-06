The contractor plans to continue paving operations next week on the US 69 construction project at F.M. 346 in Tyler. The project is building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346. Planned work includes lane closures that will impact traffic causing delays. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destinations. The plan is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen issues.
Monday:
US 69 Traffic - No northbound access from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Northbound traffic detoured onto the bridge over the intersection - Northbound traffic wanting to access FM 346 must cross the bridge, make a U-turn, and go south on US 69 to access FM 346
FM 346 Traffic - Will remain open for through traffic and to access US 69 southbound. - Traffic wanting to go north must detour south on US 69, make a U-turn, and go north over the bridge
Tuesday: (If work is completed Monday)
US 69 Traffic - No southbound access from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Southbound traffic detoured onto the bridge over the intersection - Southbound traffic wanting to access FM 346 must cross the bridge, make a U-turn, and go north on US 69 to access FM 346.
FM 346 Traffic - Will remain open for through traffic - Traffic wanting to go south must detour north on US 69, make a U-turn, and go south over the bridge All ramps will be reopened and return to current configuration at the end of each work day.
