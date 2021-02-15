TxDOT reminds drivers to stay home as crews continue to clear roads of snow and ice. Winter conditions are impacting all roadways in the eight-county Tyler District, which includes Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, and Wood counties.
All resources are deployed with crews working around the clock focusing on clearing higher volume corridors, such as I-20, and trouble spots as they arise.
Although roads are not technically closed, all our roads have been impacted.
Record-breaking low temperatures are expected so drivers are strongly encouraged to stay at home.
Crews continue to address the roadways, but they will continue to experience freezing as temperatures drop.
This is a situation where we are not going to be able to clear all roadways until this event is over. Stay home.
Visit DriveTexas.org for updated road conditions.
If stranded on the road, stay in your vehicle and call 911.
