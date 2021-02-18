TxDOT and DPS continue efforts to keep motorists off the icy roads as driving remains hazardous leaving some stranded by the road. Non-essential travel is discouraged until conditions improve.
“The Department of Public Safety urges motorists to avoid travel if possible, as Troopers work to respond to multiple crashes and slide offs across East Texas,” said Sgt. Jean Dark, DPS Public Information Officer.
TxDOT crews continue to patrol, blade, plow, and treat roads across the eight-county Tyler District. All roads have been impacted by the storm leaving them covered in snow and ice.
“Road conditions are bad, and the public could be very helpful by staying home and allowing crews the space to clear and treat them,” said Kathi White, TxDOT Public Information Officer. “Everyone is working expeditiously but it is going to take time.”
The Tyler District has deployed 150 maintenance employees, and 140 pieces of equipment for this weather event. Assistance is also being provided by contractors and counties.
Current closures in the Tyler District:
- Exit 562 (FM 14) on I-20 EB: Closed due to backups from trucks and fuel supply issues.
Alternate routes are suggested for SH 43 in Rusk County as crews work to remove snow and ice. Travel is discouraged. Anyone driving this road should use extreme caution.
Note: SH 315 in Rusk County opened to traffic late this afternoon. It had been closed since Monday night from US 259 in Mt. Enterprise to BU 79G in Carthage.
Visit www.DriveTexas.org for updated road conditions.
For roadside assistance, call 800-525-5555 which can be found on the back of your driver’s license.
In case of emergency, call 911.
