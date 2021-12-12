TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Dec. 13. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Cherokee County maintenance crews will begin mill and inlay operations on US 69 North of Jacksonville, between FM 347 and US 175. Daytime lane closures should be expected.
The contractor is scheduled to continue widening the roadway on the FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades. The projected is anticipated to be complete in summer 2022.
The widening of cross structures and driveway upgrades will continue on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH-110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Lane closures will be in place. Expect lane closures with delays. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades. This project is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
Construction of the new bridges continues on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. This project was expected to be completed in summer of 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 widening project is scheduled to continue placing placing mowstrip, milling rumble strips and placing final surface striping. Lane closures will be in place. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades and completion was anticipated for summer 2021.
The contractor is awaiting the final punch list on the US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails was expected to be completed in summer 2021.
