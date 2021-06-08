TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of June 7. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue edge work on FM 23. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic. Ditch maintenance is planned on roads around the county.
Cherokee County construction project updates include the following.
Bridge construction at Sandy Creek is expected on the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH 110. The road is closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route to navigate through the area. This project is to widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The contractor on the 84 widening project, fromo .43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project to widen and resurface the road as well as adding safety upgrades is expected to be completed summer 2022.
The F.M. 235 safety wident project from SH 110 going east to F.M. 2274 includes widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades. The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. Expected completion is set for fall 2021.
The F.M. 241 safety widening project from US 69 southeast to Sh 21 is expected to be completed summer 2021. The contractor is scheduled to perform cleanup activities on this project which consists of widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
Construction on County Road 3203 and CR 1504 bridge replacements will continue. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects consist of replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
The SH 204 Super-2 widening project continues wil the contractor scheduled to perform seal coat and paving work as well as concrete driveway installation. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project consists of adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades. The anticipated completion of this project is summer 2021.
The US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, continues with the contractor to begin replacing bridge joints. Expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit is 60 mph through this work zone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.