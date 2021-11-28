TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 29, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
The contractor on the FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin widening the roadway. The bridge is open to the public. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The project extends from CR 1512, west of Gallatin, east to SH-110 and is anticipated to be completed summer 2022.
The contractor on the US-84 widening, from 0.43 mile east of SH-110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, will continue placing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and widening cross structures. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays. Expected completion for this project is summer 2022.
The contractor on the F.M. 235 safety widening project, from SH-110 east to F.M. 2274, is scheduled to perform project clean up and begin picking up SW3P safety measures. No lane closures will be in place. Anticipated completion of this project to widen existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is fall 2021.
Construction of the new bridges on CR 2905 and CR 2614 is ongoing. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project was expected to be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 widening project, from US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH-110, is scheduled to finish bridge rail and metal beam guard fence. Crews also plan to begin milling the outside lane headed eastbound and repair pavement joints. Lane closures will be in place. This project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades. The anticipated completion was summer 2021.
The contractor for the US-79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project, to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails, was expected to be complete summer 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.