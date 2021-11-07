TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 8. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Maintenance crews will be performing base repair on SH-110 between New Summerfield and Troup. A second crew will be performing base repairs on F.M. 851. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
The F.M. Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project, extending from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH-110, is scheduled to continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The bridge is now open to the public. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. The project to widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The contractor on the US-84 widening project from 0.43 mi. east of SH-110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw is scheduled to continue placing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and continue widening cross structures. Expect lane closures with delays. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.
The contractor on the F.M. 235 safety widening project is scheduled to perform project clean up and begin picking up SW3P safety measures. No lane closures will be in place. The project widens the existing roadway and incorporates safety upgrades.
Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures. This project was expected to be completed summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH-204 Super-2 Widening Project is scheduled to begin bridge rail and metal beam guardfence. Shoulder closures will be in place. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades. Completion was anticipated for summer 2021.
The contractor on the US-79 Rehabilitation Project is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place and drivers should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails. The project was expected to be completed in summer 2021.
