TxDOT

CHEROKEE COUNTY – TxDOT will conduct the following construction and maintenance work in Cherokee County this week..

According to Kathi White, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District, “Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform base repairs on FM 747 between U.S. Highway 84 and U.S. Hwy. 79, while the Rusk crew will resume blade level up on FM 343 between U.S. 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.”

Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues, she added.     

Projects updates include:

• FM 241 Safety Widening

Limits: From U.S. 69 southeast to State Highway 21

Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project calls for widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

• County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek.; CR 2614 at Beans Creek.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek.; CR 3202 at Mills Creek.

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.9 million

Anticipated completion date: Winter 2020

CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek, with both roads open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

• State Highway 204 Super-2 Widening Project

Limits: From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to S.H. 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue dirt work activities. Expect daily lane closures. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

• U.S. 69 Widening Project through Wells – notice of project completion

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020

The project is complete. 

• U.S. 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

Limits: From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $507,099.00

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project to construct sidewalks along U.S. 69 in Jacksonville.

• U.S. 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020

The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.

• U.S. 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 miles east of S.H. 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 MPH. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.

• FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements

Limits: From U.S. 69 to 2.7 miles E of U.S. 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt County line

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $640,000.00

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project upgrades safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

Tags

Recommended for you