CHEROKEE COUNTY – TxDOT will conduct the following construction and maintenance work in Cherokee County this week..
According to Kathi White, public information officer for TxDOT's Tyler District, “Jacksonville Maintenance plans to perform base repairs on FM 747 between U.S. Highway 84 and U.S. Hwy. 79, while the Rusk crew will resume blade level up on FM 343 between U.S. 69 and FM 851. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signage, flaggers and a pilot vehicle.”
Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues, she added.
Projects updates include:
• FM 241 Safety Widening
Limits: From U.S. 69 southeast to State Highway 21
Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
Cost: $5.5 million
Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project calls for widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
• County Road Bridge Replacement Project
Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek.; CR 2614 at Beans Creek.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek.; CR 3202 at Mills Creek.
Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.9 million
Anticipated completion date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek, with both roads open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
• State Highway 204 Super-2 Widening Project
Limits: From U.S. 79 in Jacksonville southeast to S.H. 110
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $13.7 million
Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue dirt work activities. Expect daily lane closures. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
• U.S. 69 Widening Project through Wells – notice of project completion
Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247
Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.
Cost: $17.6 million
Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020
The project is complete.
• U.S. 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
Limits: From Nacogdoches Street to Tena Street in Jacksonville
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $507,099.00
Anticipated completion date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to continue sidewalk and driveway construction. The southbound outside lane closes daily on this project to construct sidewalks along U.S. 69 in Jacksonville.
• U.S. 79 Widening Project
Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform striping and project cleanup. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
• U.S. 79 Rehabilitation Project
Limits: From 0.16 miles east of S.H. 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $8.2 million
Anticipated completion date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south half of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 MPH. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
• FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
Limits: From U.S. 69 to 2.7 miles E of U.S. 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt County line
Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
Cost: $640,000.00
Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020
No work is scheduled for the week. The project upgrades safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.
