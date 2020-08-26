TYLER – TxDOT crews are prepared to respond as needed as severe weather is forecast for East and
Northeast Texas.
Forecasts call for conditions that could include heavy rainfall and gusty winds resulting in downed trees and debris, flooding, and other roadway issues, according to a TxDOT release.
Maintenance crews in the Tyler District’s eight counties have equipment readied and will respond as necessary should roadways be impacted, officials said.
Roadways identified in Cherokee County by the Tyler District that typically are prone to flooding during excessive rain include: • FM 2274
• FM 855
• FM 1247
• FM 2064
• FM 2750
• FM 1857
• FM 23
Crews will be monitoring these and other roadways once the rain starts falling. Some low-lying areas don’t need excessive amounts of rain to cause flooding.
Motorists are reminded to avoid driving over flooded roads because you never know what has happened underneath the water. #TurnAround.Don’tDrown
Safety tips for Drivers:
• Avoid unnecessary travel if conditions warrant.
• Turn Around Don’t Drown should flooding occur.
• Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or
call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions and notices for road closures.
