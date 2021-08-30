TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Aug. 30, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance will be working on edge repairs at various locations throughout the section Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, the team will be performing overlay operations on F.M. 747 and Thursday on F.M. 1910. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.
Rusk Maintenance plans to begin edge repairs at various locations throughout the section Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday, the crew will perform base repairs on F.M. 1857. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The contractor on the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project will continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The roadway will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route. The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.
The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way on the US 84 widening project from 0.43 mile east of SH-110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Expect lane closures with possible delays. The anticipated completion dat is summer 2022.
The contractor is scheduled to to begin placing signs for the F.M. 235 safety widening project extending from SH-110 going east to F.M. 2274. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project to widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be completed in fall 2021.
Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to traffic. The anticipated completion date is summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 widening project is scheduled to begin intalling rumble strips, prefab pavement markings and removing excess silt from SW3P control measures. Lane closures will be in place. The project, which includes adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades, is expected to be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is scheduled to finish final surface striping. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is anticipated to be complete summer 2021.
