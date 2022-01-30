TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 31. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance crews are scheduled to begin working on edge repair on F.M. 2750. Lane closures should be expected with flaggers controlling traffic. Rusk maintenance crews will be performing base repairs on F.M. 851. Lane closures should be expected with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The F.M. 22 safety widening project is scheduled to continue with construction beginning on the bridge
at Little Turnpike Creek. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. Expect daily lane closures when work is being done. The bridge will be closed during construction. Completion is expected in summer 2022.
Work on US 84 is scheduled to continue with widening cross structures, driveway upgrades and beginning base repairs and widening. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. This project is anticipated to be complete in summer 2022.
Construction of new bridges on CR 2905 and CR 1504 is ongoing. Both roads are closed to through traffic. Completion was expected in summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 widening project is scheduled to place topsoil and final surface striping. Lane closures will be in place during construction. Completion of this project was anticipated in summer 2021.
The contractor on the US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is awaiting a final punch list. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. This project was expected to be complete summer 2021.
Road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions is scheduled for the SH 21 resurfacing project. Lane closures will be in place. Anticipated completion is fall 2022.
