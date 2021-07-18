TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of July 19, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance plans to continue overlay operations on F.M. 2493 between US 69 and F.M. 177. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. Edge work is set for US 69 between Jacksonville and Rusk. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek on the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project. The project extends from CR 1512, west of Gallatin, east to SH-110. Drivers should follow the marked detour route to navigate through the work zone. The project is expected to be complete summer 2022.
The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH-110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project has an anticipated completion date of summer 2022.
The F.M. 235 safety widening project will continue with work including drainage upgrades and the start of hot mix operations. The project extends from SH-110 eastward to F.M. 2274. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. Completion is anticipated in fall 2021.
The SH-204 Super-2 widening project extends from US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH-110. Work includes placing the final striping and performing project cleanup. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. Completion on this project is expected summer 2021.
Work on the US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creed Relief Bridge, will continue with the contractor replacing bridge joints. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Anticipated completion is summer 2021.
