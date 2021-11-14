TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Nov. 15, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Maintenance crews will be performing base repairs on FM 851 between F.M. 241 and F.M. 343. Another crew will be performing bridge operations on various roadways in the county. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
Bridge construction at Sandy Creek is scheduled to continue on the F.M. 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH-110. The bridge is now open to the public. Flaggers will be present during construction hours. The project to widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be complete summer 2022.
The contractor on the US-84 Widening Project is scheduled to continue placing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and continue widening cross structures. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays. Anticipated completion on this project to widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades, is summer 2022.
Project clean up and picking up SW3P safety measures are scheduled by the contractor on the F.M. 235 Safety Widening Project, from SH-110 going east to F.M. 2274. No lane closures will be in place. Expect completion fall 2021.
The County Road Bridge Replacement Project continues work on new bridges on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. This project was expected to be completed summer 2021.
The contractor is scheduled to finish bridge rail and metal beam guard fence on the SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project, which extends from US-79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH-110. This project, to add passing lanes and incorporate safety upgrades, was expected to be completed summer 2021.
The contractor on the US-79 Rehabilitation Project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is awaiting final punch list. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.
