TXDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Oct. 18, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Cherokee County Maintenance crews will be working on bridge preventative maintenance on various roadways throughout the county. A second crew will be performing base repairs on F.M. 856. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The safety widening and bridge replacement project on F.M. 22, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110 continues. The contractor is scheduled to work on the bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The roadway will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project is scheduled to continue replacing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and begin widening cross structures. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays. The project will widen and resurface the roadway and add safety upgrades. The anticipated completion of this project is summer 2022.
Lane closures will be in place and a pilot care will manage traffic as the contractor on the F.M. 235 safety widening project begins final surface striping. The project is expected to be complete fall 2021.
Construction of new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. It was anticipated that this project would be completed summer 2021.
The contractor for the SH 204 Super-2 widening project from US 79 to SH 110 is scheduled to begin backfilling and placing top soil. Lane closures will be in place. The project, to add passing lanes and incorporate safety upgrades, was expected to be completed summer 2021.
The contractor on the US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mi. east of Sh 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bride, is scheduled to receive final punch list and repair bridge joints. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project, to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails, was expected to be complete in summer 2021.
