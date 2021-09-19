The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sept. 20. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance plans to begin repairing base failures on SH 110 between US 79 and FM 2750. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.
Rusk Maintenance will continue base repair on FM 1857. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The FM 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH 110, continues with the contractor scheduled to work on bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The roadway will be closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour route. The project, is to widen existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades, is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
On the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, the contractor is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing, placing storm water pollution prevention plan (SW3P) control measures and begin construction on driveway pipe and cross structure upgrades. Lane closures will be in place. Motorists should expect delays. The anticipation completion of this project is summer 2022.
The FM 235 safety widening from SH 11- east to FM 2274, expected to be completed fall 2021, is scheduled to have mailboxes placed, backfilling pavement edges completed and continuation of placing topsoil. Lane closures will be in place with a pilot car managing traffic.
Work continues on the county road bridge replacement project with bridge construction on CR 2905 and CR 1504. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project to replace existing bridges with new structures is expected to be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 widening project, from US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110, is scheduled to begin installing rumble strips and removing excess silt from SW3P control measures. Lane closures will be in place. The expected completion date is summer 2021.
The US 79 rehabilitation project, extending from 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is scheduled to begin final punch list. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The anticipated completion date for this project to rebuild roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails was set for summer 2021.
