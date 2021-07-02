TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of July 5. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
To allow for more efficient travel during the July Fourth holiday, from Friday, July 2 - Monday, July 5, TxDOT will not allow lane closures that impact traffic flow on its construction and maintenance projects.
Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct widening operations on F.M. 2493 from US 69 to F.M. 177. The Rusk crew plans to perform ditch maintenance on various state roadways between Rusk and Wells. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers managing traffic.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The contractor on the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project is scheduled to continue bridge construction at Sandy Creek. The road is closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the marked detour rout to navigate through the area. The project limits run from CR 1512 west of Gallatin eastward to SH 110. The purpose is to widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades. This project is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
The contractor on the 84 widening project, running from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing. Expect lane closures with possible delays. The anticipated completion of this project to widen and resurface the roadway and add safety upgrades is summer 2022.
Drainage upgrades are scheduled for the F.M. 235 safety widening project from SH 110 heading east to F.M. 2274. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project to widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be completed in fall 2021.
Cleanup activities will be ongoing for the F.M. 241 safety widening project from US 69 southeast to SH 21. The project to widen existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades should be completed summer 2021.
Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The anticipated completion date for this project is summer 2021.
Seal coat and paving work, as well as concrete driveway installation, are planned for the SH 204 Super-2 widening project from US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110. The project, adding passing lanes and safety upgrades, should be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the US 79 rehabilitation project will be replacing bridge joints. Expect lane closures. The speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail. Expected completion is summer 2021.
