TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of June 20. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville crews will be performing base repairs on US 79 on Monday within Jacksonville city limits. The rest of the week, this crew will be cleaning ditches on US 79 near New Summerfield. Expect daytime lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.
Rusk crews will be performing rehab operations on F.M. 1247. Expect daytime lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers.
Cherokee County construction projects updates include:
Regarding US 69 traffic signals in Jacksonville, the contractor will continue changing lights at intersections to signals with flashing yellow arrows. Striping crews will begin work at intersections. This project extends from US 175 to Canada Drive. Traffic control will consist of occasional lane closures. Work will also be conduced outside the roadway when in progress Monday-Thursdays, weather permitting. This project is anticipated to be completed in July 2022.
The contractor on the US 84 widening project, from 0.43 miles east of SH 110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw, is scheduled to replace bridge rail and continue widening on the travel lanes. Lane closures will be in place. Drivers should expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The anticipated completion date for this project is summer 2022.
Work and construction will continue this week on the Turnpike Creek, part of the F.M. 22 safety widening and bridge replacement project. Daily lane closures should be expected while work is in progress. Flaggers will be present during construction. This project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2022.
The contractor on the SH 21 resurfacing project, from the Houston County line east to US 69 in Alto, will continue road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extension. No lane closures are expected. This project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.
