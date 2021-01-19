TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 18. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edging operations on FM 2138. The Rusk crew is scheduled to conduct base repairs on FM 1911. Expect lane closures at both locations with traffic control managed by flaggers.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
Safety widening on F.M. 235 from SH 110 east to F.M. 2274 will continue with installation of drainage improvements. The project to widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is scheduled for completion fall 2021.
Safety widening on F.M. 241 from US 69 southeast to SH 21 will continue guardrail work and prject seeding. Expect lane closures with a pilot car providing traffic control. The project to widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be complete summer 2021.
County Road 3203 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. County 1504 at Turnpike Creek is also closed to through traffic due to ongoing bridge construction. The bridge replacements are scheduled to be complete by spring 2021.
The SH 204 Super-2 widening project from US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110 will continue with paving operations on SH 204 from the Loop 456 intersection north to US 79. The project is addressing passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades. Expected completion date is summer 2021.
The US 79 rehabilitation project from 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge will continue with bridge rail upgrades as well as work to rebuild concrete driveways. Expect daily lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph during this project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails. Expected completion date is spring 2021.
