TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of May 3. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays as crews implement mill and inlay operations on SH 31 at Loop 323, and on Loop 323 from SH 31 to Sam’s Club. This work requires various lane closures and will cause major traffic impacts. Caution is advised if you must travel through the work zone. Portable message boards have been placed along the route to inform motorists of the work which is expected to continue throughout the week.
Also in Tyler, ramp closures will continue for the US 69 at FM 346 Bridge project. Work will continue on the south side of the intersection with closures of the US northbound off-ramp and the southbound on-ramp. Both will reopen after reconstruction. Then, work will move to the north side of the intersection with the closure of the US 69 northbound entrance ramp from FM 346, and the US 69 southbound exit ramp to FM 346. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. Use alternate routes to avoid delays. Additional project information is available in the Smith County section of this release.
District-wide seal coat operations get underway Monday, May 3, in the Tyler District. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays during this work to seal and protect roadways from water, and provide a longer life cycle. Work begins with a mobile operation to remove profile striping.
Seal coat operations are scheduled for:
- SH 42 in Gregg County – from 0.78 miles north of FM 1252 for 4.5 miles south to BU259G
- SH 42 in Rusk County – from FM 918 south for 3.4 miles to FM 1513 Bypass
- SH 43 in Rusk County – from US 259 in Henderson east for 19 miles to SH 149 in Tatum
- FM 747 in Cherokee County – from CR 3312 east for 6.3 mi to US 79
In Cherokee County, Jacksonville maintenance plans to perform bridge repairs on FM 343 and FM 752. Rusk maintenance crews are scheduled to continue hot mix blade overlay on FM 1911, and on FM 2138. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.
The contractor is scheduled to continue right-of-way clearing on the US 84 widening project, which runs from 0.43 mile east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project to widen and resurface the roadway and add safety upgrades is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
Expect lane closures as safety widening on F.M. 235, from SH-110 east to F.M. 2274, continues with pavement widening operations. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. This project will widen the existing roadway and incorpoarate safety upgrades. Expected completion is fall 2021.
The contractor for the F.M. 241 safety widening is scheduled to perform cleanup activities. The project, widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades, is anticipated to be complete summer 2021.
Construction of new bridges on CR 2905 and CR 2614 is ongoing. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The projects, replacing existing bridges at each location with new structures, is expected to be complete this spring.
The SH-204 Super-2 widening project, expected to be completed this summer, includes adding passing lanes and safety upgrades. The contractor is scheduled to perform seal coat and paving work as well as concrete driveway installation. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic.
The US 79 rehabilitation project, from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge, is expected to be complete this spring. The contractor plans to begin replacing bridge joints. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project includes rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
