The Texas Department of Transportation released updates on construction and maintenance work in the district scheduled for the week of Oct.5. Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.
Jacksonville maintenance crews plan to continue blade overlay on FM 343. The Rusk maintenance crew will continue edge and base repair operations on FM 1911. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by flaggers at both locations.
Cherokee County construction projects updates:
The safety widening on F.M. 235 from SH 110 east to F.M. 2274 is expected to be complete by fall 2021. The contractor is installing drainage improvements and clearing the right-of-way. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.
The safety widening along F.M. 241 from US 69 southeast to SH21 has an expected completion date of summer 2021. The contractor will continue drainage improvements and performing right-of-way mowing. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
The anticipated completion date for county road bridge replacement is winter 2020. The project consists of replacing existing bridges at CR 2905 at Bowles Creek, CR 2614 at Beans Creek, CR 1504 at Turrnpick Creek
and CR 3202 at Mills Creek. County Roads 3202 at Mills Creek and 1504 at Turnpike Creek are closed to through traffic. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek, both of which are open to traffic.
The widening project on SH 204 from US 79 in Jacksonville, southeast to SH 110, has an anticipated completion date of summer 2021. Seal coat operations will begin throughout the project limits as the contractor continues the construction of the eastbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures on this project that includes adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.
US 79 is being widened from the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of F.M. 747 and is expected to be completed fall 2020. No work is scheduled. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
The US 79 rehabilitation project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails from 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge. The project’s anticipated completion date is fall 2020. The contractor is continuing paving operations on the south side of the roadway. Expect daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.