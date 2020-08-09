CHEROKEE COUNTY – Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 855, while a Rusk crew will perform edge repairs on FM 752. Individuals traveling those routes can expect lane closures with traffic control managed by signs, flaggers and a pilot car, according to TxDOT officials.
Among the projects for the week of Aug. 10 are:
• FM 241 Safety Widening
– Limits: From US 69 southeast to SH 21
– Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
– Cost: $5.5 million
– Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements. The project widens the existing roadway and incorporates safety upgrades.
• County Road Bridge Replacement Project
– Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek; CR 2614 at Beans Creek.; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek.; CR 3202 at Mills Creek.
– Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
– Cost: $1.9 million
- Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
• SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project
– Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110
– Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
– Cost: $13.7 million
– The contractor is scheduled to continue the construction of the westbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.
• US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville
– Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville
– Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
– Cost: $507,099.00
– Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
– No work is scheduled for the week. The southbound outside lane is closed daily for the construction of sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.
• US 79 Widening Project
– Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 74
– Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
– Cost: $8.2 million
– Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
– The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup and address punch list items. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
• US 79 Rehabilitation Project
- Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
– Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
– Cost: $8.2 million
– Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform pavement rehab on the south side of the roadway. Expect delays when construction is in progress. The work zone speed limit is 60 MPH. The project rebuilds the roadway pavement and upgrades bridge rails.
• FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements
– Limits: From US 69 to 2.7 miles E of US 69; FM 316 E to Henderson/Van Zandt Co. line
– Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC
– Cost: $640,000.00
– Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2020
No work is scheduled this week. The project is upgrading driveway safety features and cross-culverts.
