TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in Cherokee County the week of Sept. 8.According to an agency release, schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues:
• Jacksonville Maintenance crews plan to perform edge repairs on FM 1911 and base repairs on FM 343. Expect lane closures with traffic control managed by flaggers.
• FM 235 Safety Widening
– Limits: From State Highway 110 going east to FM 2274
– Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
– Cost: $3.5 million
– Anticipated completion date: Fall 2021
The contractor is scheduled to begin installing drainage improvements and clearing the right-of-way. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.
• FM 241 Safety Widening
– Limits: From U.S. Highway 69 southeast to SH21
– Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.
– Cost: $5.5 million
– Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to install drainage improvements and clear the right-of-way. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.
• County Road Bridge Replacement Project:
– Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Creek; CR 2614 at Beans Creek; CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek; CR 3202 at Mills Creek
– Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
– Cost: $1.9 million
– Anticipated completion date: Winter 2020
CR 3202 at Mills Creek is closed to through traffic with the contractor scheduled to continue bridge construction. CR 1504 at Turnpike Creek is closed to through traffic with bridge construction ongoing. No work is scheduled on CR 2905 at Bowles Creek or CR 2614 at Beans Creek both of which are open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.
• SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project:
– Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH110
– Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
– Cost: $13.7 million
– Anticipated completion date: Summer 2021
The contractor is scheduled to continue the construction of the westbound passing lanes. Expect daily lane closures on this project that is adding passing lanes and incorporating safety upgrades.
• US 79 Widening Project
– Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747
– Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.
– Cost: $8.2 million
– Anticipated completion date: Summer 2020
The contractor is scheduled to perform project cleanup and address punch list items. Expect delays! The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The road is being widened to add passing lanes.
• US 79 Rehabilitation Project
– Limits: From 0.16 miles east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge
– Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
– Cost: $8.2 million
– Anticipated completion date: Fall 2020
The contractor is performing paving operations on the south side of the roadway. Expect daily lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rails.
No work is scheduled this week on the following two projects, according to TxDOT officials:
• FM 343 and FM 1861 drainage improvements• US 69 Sidewalk project in Jacksonville
