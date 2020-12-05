The Texas Department of Transportation announced a speed limit change on US 69 in Bullard.
The Texas Transportation Commission recently approved a request from the Tyler District to lower the speed limit on US 69 from 65 mph to 60 mph through the City of Bullard, which includes reducing the speed from 70 mph to 60 mph south of Bullard to FM 2493.
The speed limit on US 69 will decrease from 65 mph to 60 mph through the city, which includes extending the 60-mph speed limit reduction south of Bullard to FM 2493 at K.E. Bushman’s.
Portable message boards are being installed along the route to alert the traveling public of the pending speed limit reduction. The bases for the signs are being installed this week with the signs themselves scheduled to be installed on Thursday, Dec. 10. The 60 mph speed limit will go into effect immediately following sign installation.
Regarding tickets for drivers should they exceed the new speed limit once the signs are in place, TXDOT defers to local law enforcement as to whether any grace period will be extended. Due to the signage, drivers should be aware of the reduced speed limit of 60 mph on US 69 through Bullard, extending southward to FM 2493.
The message boards will remain up for a week after installation to draw drivers’ attention to the speed reduction.
The reduced speed limit is designed to improve safety, and promote a more efficient traffic flow. Motorists are warned to abide by the posted speed limits and other traffic control devices on this and all roadways.
