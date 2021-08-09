TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the weeks of Aug. 9, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct overlay operations on FM 3052. The Rusk crew will perform base repairs on FM 1857 and other locations around the county. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers assisting with traffic control. Cherokee County construction projects updates:
Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek with the road closed to traffic. A marked detour route is in place to help drivers navigate through the work zone. The project, from CR 1512 west of Gallatin east to SH-110, will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades. Expected completion is summer 2022.
The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way on the US-84 widening from 0.43 mi. east of SH-110 in Rusk northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project to widen and resurface the roadway and add safety upgrades is expected to be complete in summer 2022.
The contractor is scheduled to continue driveway and drainage upgrades and backfilling pavement edges on the FM 235 safety widening project from SH-110 east to FM 2274. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project to widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades is expected to be complete fall 2021.
Construction of the new bridges is ongoing at CR 2905 and CR 2614. both roads are closed to through traffic. The project to replace the existing bridges with new structures is expected to be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the SH 204 Super-2 widening project is scheduled to place the final surface striping and perform miscellaneous project cleanup. Lane closures are anticipated during striping operations. The project to add passing lanes and safety upgrades is expected to be complete summer 2021.
The contractor on the US 79 rehabilitation project from 0.16 mile east of SH-110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge is scheduled to begin placing rumble strips and final surface striping. Expect lane closures and delays. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project to rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rail is anticipated to be complete summer 2021.
