CHEROKEE COUNTY – No extraordinary precautions for receiving Communion have been taken by the Catholic Diocese of Tyler, according to a church official.
Peyton Low, chancellor for the diocese – which comprises a 33-county area of northeast Texas – said diocesan officials are adhering to protocols issued in early 2019 in regard to cold and flu season.
“With the above practices in place, no other liturgical adaptations for flu and cold season are foreseen at this time in the diocese,” he said, noting that “the diocesan bishop should always be consulted regarding any changes or restriction of options in the celebration of the liturgy.”
The protocols were adopted “in response to questions from pastors regarding liturgical adaptations,” he said.
They include:
• Staying Home. If parishioners are sick or already have any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, they are asked to stay home, both for their well-being and as an act of charity and consideration toward others. When individuals are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation. This reminder may be included in parish bulletins and announcements. Encouraging people who are at risk to stay away from large church gatherings is an extra step intended to maintain their health.
• Proper Hygiene. Priests, deacons, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, ushers and greeters should be especially reminded of the need to practice good hygiene. Ministers of Holy Communion should always wash their hands before Mass begins; a further precaution suggests discretely using an alcohol-based anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Holy Communion.
• Cleaning. The water in holy water fonts should be regularly emptied and refreshed, and the fonts should be cleaned and disinfected. Common surfaces on church property should be frequently cleaned and disinfected.
• Sign of Peace. At the discretion of each individual, a bow of the head may replace the customary shaking of hands during the Sign of Peace.
• Distribution of Holy Communion. The faithful should not receive from the chalice if they feel ill. The faithful should also consider receiving Holy Communion in the hand rather than on the tongue if they feel ill. All ministers of Holy Communion are advised to distribute the consecrated hosts with care, being cautious not to touch the tongue or the hand of the communicant.
