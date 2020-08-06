Tyler ISD announces new names of its high schools

TYLER — The Board of Trustees of the Tyler Independent School voted on Thursday on the new names of the district's two high schools.
Passing by a 6-1 vote, Tyler High School is the new name for the school previously known as John Tyler High School.
The former Robert E. Lee High School has been renamed, Tyler Legacy High School. The move to make the change also passed by a 6-1 vote.
In mid July the board voted to change the name of both schools, after community members demanded that the high schools' names no longer be associated with individuals that supported slavery.
