Tyler Junior College has recognized 1,457 students named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for their academic excellence during the Fall 2021 semester.
The President’s List consists of 566 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade-point average.
Area students included on the President’s List (alphabetically, by city) are:
Alto: Kristin Hoover
Bullard: Lauren Acker, Christopher Cochrane, Christopher Constante, Leah Davidson, Molly Duncan, Kylie Engle, Sydney Garland, Nelson Justiss, Shelby Langston, Desiree Latham, Chaning McFearin, Mariah Melton, Jessica Perez, Abby Petty, Tabitha Ramey, Abigail Smith and Taner Tribbey
Frankston: Sydney Moseley
Jacksonville: Dayanna Benitez Mendez, Savannah Clark, Lizbeth Escareno, Claire Ferguson, Albert Garcia, Araceli Gonzalez, Jenny Guerrero, Delores Hernandez, Samuel Hooker, Jett Jenkins, Makayla Jones, Alexis Medellin, McKenzie Nabi, Christopher Sanchez, Hagar Villegas and Sarah Wofford
New Summerfield: Gloria Hernandez
Reklaw: Avery Kinney and Crystal Martinez
Rusk: Ezequiel Briseno, Kayla Brown, Emma Bullock, Kenneth Chhuon, Seth Day, Haley Hancock, Lance Knott, Naomi Reifel and Ethan Womack
Troup: Lauren Bateman, Jaelynn Carlile, Cole Ford, Kortlynn Grimes, Nikki Hassell, Emily Herrell, Emily Krall, Sarah Marsh and Calob Smith
Wells: Landon Grammer
The Dean’s List consists of 891 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a minimum 3.3 grade-point average.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Alto: Haley Skinner
Bullard: Brody Bradshaw, Christian Butler, Chase Chewning, Alexander Constante, Travis Evans, Tanner Fowler, Shelby Hall, Sabrina Janczycki, Harlie Lansford, Michelle Lemoine, Bryson Luscombe, Rhiannon Martin, Danielle Parker, Crosby Peer, Shelby Phillips, Samantha Pineda, William Rinlee, Josie Selman, Haley Smith, Ally Wilcox, Linden Willingham and Rebecca York
Frankston: Christian Culland, Rebekah Harrington, Kayla Pizano and Arial Woods
Jacksonville: Alice Alvarez, Adriana Estrada, Isaac Gonzalez, Joshua Holcomb, Priscilla Matauribe, Jesus Oliveros, Areli Perez, Julisa Perez, Devan Pyle, Luis Rivas, Caitlin Rodriguez, Kathryn Satterwhite, Katie Shaver, Kate Smith, Chelsea Smith-Byrom, Hayvon Taylor, Jami Verhage, Brittany Westbrook and Bryan Yebra
Rusk: Jake Creamer, Brittney Davis, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Shauna Goff, Ana Hernandez, Carl Husband, Gabriel Lopez, Dalton Martin, Kyleigh McClure, Sum’r Rocka and Jaheim Upshaw
Troup: Nikki Carnes, Hayden Dillon, Jordan Elliott, Amanda Gardiner, Kayla Howell, Sierra Parnell, Shea Schmidt, Alexandra White and Rebekah Wilson
