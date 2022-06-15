Print

Tyler Junior College has recognized 1,322 students named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists for their academic excellence during the Spring 2022 semester.

The President’s List consists of 515 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a 4.0 grade-point average.

Students from Cherokee County who were named to the President’s List include, alphabetically by hometown:

Alto: Kristin Hoover

Bullard: Lauren Acker, Amanda Bolton, Sydney Braun, Claire Cannon, Christopher Cochrane, Christopher Constante, Kylie Engle, Shelby Langston, Bryson Luscombe, Landen Medley, Crosby Peer, Bobby Ragon, Sheril Russell, Matthew Turpen and Rebecca York

Frankston: Sydney Moseley, Kayla Pizano and Taylor Strother

Jacksonville: Alice Alvarez, Dayanna Benitez Mendez, Madison Fleming, Cristian Hernandez, Makayla Jones, Dongkyoo Kwak, Noemi Lozano, Hayvon Taylor and Sarah Wofford

New Summerfield: Angel Rubio

Rusk: Carrie Boykin, Emma Bullock, Kenneth Chhuon, Gabila Flores, Lance Knott, Dalton Martin, James Prosise, Mary Tarver and Ethan Womack

Troup: Kelsie Bowins, Nikki Carnes, Blake Frazier, Kortlynn Grimes, Nikki Hassell, Wendy Jacobs, Tabitha Ramey, Alexis Shelton and Sarah Withers

The Dean’s List consists of 807 students who completed a minimum of 12 hours of college-level courses with a minimum 3.3 grade-point average.

Students named to the dean’s list are, alphabetically by hometown:

Bullard: Karson Blow, Brody Bradshaw, Christian Butler, Cooper Callaway, Alexander Constante, Jolee Dixon, Tanner Fowler, Brian Hebert, Nicholas Henriksen, Hayden Jeffus, Rhiannon Martin, Daija Mayes, Chaning McFearin, Jessica Perez, Shelby Phillips, Samantha Pineda, Isaac Sanders, Kyndle Schmidt, Josie Selman, Abigail Smith, Anja Terho-Streck, Samuel Thurman, Haziel Villagomez and Ally Wilcox

Frankston: Rebekah Harrington

Jacksonville: Isabella Apolskis, Alejandra Benitez, Jose Escareno, Isaac Gonzalez, Jenny Guerrero, Samuel Hooker, Jett Jenkins, Wade Kennedy, Stephanie Kincade, Ashley LLanas, Emily Loyola, Katlynn Miller, Ashley Pearl, Areli Perez, Cristian Porras, Dariana Quintero, Yoana Rios, Christopher Sanchez, Kate Smith, Heidi Spear, Aron Uribe, Grace Veitch, Alyssa Villanueva, Hagar Villegas, Bryan Yebra and Yesenia Zuniga

Rusk: Lauren Boudreaux, Jake Creamer, Landon Gates, Lane Gilchrest, Shauna Goff, Erika Gonzalez-Alonso, Carl Husband, Ty Keith, Ariel McClure, Abbie Pepin, Sum’r Rocka and Jaheim Upshaw

Troup: Bryce Attaway, Hannah Breland, Lauren Chastain, Morgan Colvin, Jacorbric Davis, Hayden Dillon, Shea Schmidt and Calob Smith

