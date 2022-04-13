Tyler Junior College will not open classes or office operations at any TJC location until noon today (Wednesday), April 13.
This decision was made due to ongoing power issues and storm debris on campus.
Thunderstorms early, then becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 3:33 pm
