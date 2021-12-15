On Thursday, Dec. 16, TJC will host a “victory lap” drive-through celebration for the December 2021 graduating class.
The graduates, in their cars, will gather before noon in the parking lot at the corner of E. Devine Street and S. Mahon Avenue. The route will begin on E. Devine and take an immediate right on Mahon, turning right on Lake Street and left on Baxter Avenue.
TJC faculty, staff, family and friends will line the streets and cheer for the graduates.
The public is invited to attend.
On Friday, Dec. 17, TJC will host multiple commencement ceremonies in Wagstaff Gymnasium on the TJC main campus at the following times:
• 9 a.m. — School of Humanities, Communications & Fine Arts
• 11 a.m. — School of Engineering, Mathematics & Sciences
• 1 p.m. — School of Professional & Technical Programs
• 3 p.m. — School of Nursing & Health Sciences
The ceremonies will be broadcast live on the TJC Facebook page and at TJC.edu/Graduation.
