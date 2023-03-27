One pint of blood can save up to three lives.
Since Tyler Junior College and Carter BloodCare teamed up for the “50 Gallon Challenge” 12 years ago, the event has raised more than 500 gallons of the blood and potentially saved more than 13,000 lives.
TJC will host its 12th annual “50 Gallon Challenge” Monday-Friday, March 27-31, at various TJC locations. All donors will receive a free T-shirt, a Carter BloodCare water bottle and will be entered to win prizes each day.
“Tyler is a very giving community, and we rely on their support to help us reach this big goal,” said TJC Director of Student Life Lauren Tyler. “Each year we’ve held the blood drive, we’ve had great support from our students, faculty and staff and the great people of Tyler.
“Our students work hard throughout the week at various points on campus to help make it convenient for people to donate. We encourage the public to come by to help with this life-saving effort.”
TJC joined with Carter BloodCare for the “50 Gallon Challenge” 12 years ago, when students realized there was a need to help replenish the community blood supply during the spring break period.
Donation times and locations
• Monday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center on Lake Street and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Robert M. Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center at the corner of East Fifth Street and Fleishel Avenue
• Tuesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Apache Rooms, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in Rogers Nursing & Health Sciences Center and Wagstaff Gymnasium
• Wednesday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Apache Rooms and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at TJC West, located at 1530 SSW Loop 323 in Tyler
• Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Apache Rooms and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the TJC Welcome Center at the corner of Fifth Street and Baxter Avenue
• Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in the Apache Rooms
Daily prize giveaways
• Monday: Uber Eats gift card
• Tuesday: Starbucks drink
• Wednesday: Starbucks drink
• Thursday: HTeaO drink
• Friday: Frozen treat
For more information, call the TJC Center for Student Life & Involvement at 903-510-2797.
