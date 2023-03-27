Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Angelina and Nacogdoches Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 815 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 161.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday was 161.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 160.6 feet Friday evening. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&