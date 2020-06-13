Tyler Junior College is offering New Student Orientation in on-campus and online formats.

Tyler Junior College will be offering incoming students an opportunity to learn more about the college in two different ways.
“We want to give our incoming students a chance to learn about TJC, have their questions answered and connect with others as they begin their journey toward becoming a college graduate,” said Murphy Turner, TJC prospective and new student programs manager.
“Our amazing team of professional staff and Apache Chief student leaders have come together to offer multiple opportunities and resources for our incoming students as they transition into TJC.”
Incoming students can choose to attend orientation on the TJC main campus or participate from home by tuning in to a live orientation online. Videos created by TJC staff and student leaders are also available for on-demand viewing on the orientation website, TJC.edu/Orientation. All sessions are free of charge.
“As you might expect, our summer orientation events will look a bit different this year, given the COVID-19 pandemic,” Turner said. “We are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our guests and our staff.”
For instance, room capacity and length of on-campus experiences will be limited, and students are allowed to bring only one guest.
On-campus orientation will be held throughout the summer.
“In addition, Our Apache Chief student leaders will be hosting a variety of online events throughout the summer, giving students the opportunity to connect and have some fun,” Turner said.
For more information, or to register, go to TJC.edu/Orientation.
