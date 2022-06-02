New Student Orientation sessions begin in June for students entering Tyler Junior College this fall.
“Studies show that students who attend New Student Orientation have a proven higher GPA, attempt and complete more classes in their first semester, and are more likely to graduate within two years, compared to students who did not attend NSO,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
“NSO gives our new students the opportunity to be more prepared to start their first semester at TJC and be more successful in their college experience.”
For students interested in connecting with other incoming students, staying overnight in a TJC residence hall and spending additional face-to-face time with other TJC students, an enhanced, two-day orientation session is a great choice.
These sessions are available on the following dates:
• June 20 and 21
• June 23 and 24
• June 27 and 28
• July 6 and 7
• July 11 and 12
• July 13 and 14
Expedited one-day sessions — designed for students looking to make connections, learn about TJC and register for classes all on the same day — will be held June 30 and Aug. 4.
For students who can’t make it to campus but still want to learn about the resources available to make a successful transition to TJC, convenient online sessions offer live question-and-answer sessions with the TJC orientation team.
Online sessions will be held June 29, July 8 and July 15.
By attending orientation before their first semester, new TJC students can:
• Become familiar with TJC’s 145-acre main campus
• Meet with advisors and create their personal fall schedule
• Make connections with fellow new students
• Network with faculty, staff and administrators
Cost is $20 per person, and the fee covers materials plus meals in the TJC dining hall. Students can pay an additional $20 for lodging in TJC residence halls.
Before registering for orientation, students need to have already applied for admission to TJC and met testing requirements.
Parents and family members are also encouraged to attend NSO along with their student; and special sessions have been designed specifically with parents in mind, giving them an opportunity to meet and ask questions of faculty and staff. Family members can attend at an additional cost of $20 per person.
Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, go to TJC.edu/orientation.
