Tyler Junior College has announced free New Student Orientation sessions for students entering TJC in Fall 2023.
“NSO gives our new students the opportunity to be more prepared to start their first semester at TJC and be more successful in their college experience,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
“Studies have shown that students who attend NSO have a proven higher GPA, attempt and complete more classes in their first semester, and are more likely to graduate within two years, compared to students who did not attend NSO.”
One-day NSO sessions will be held June 13-Aug. 3, on the TJC central campus.
For students who are unable to attend in person but still want to learn about the resources available to make a successful transition to TJC, online sessions offer live question-and-answer sessions with the TJC orientation team.
Online sessions will be held June 21, July 12, and July 19.
All in-person and online sessions are free of charge.
By attending orientation before their first semester, new TJC students can:
• Become familiar with TJC’s 145-acre main campus
• Meet with advisors and create their personal fall schedule
• Make connections with fellow new students
• Network with faculty, staff and administrators
Before registering for orientation, students need to have already applied for admission to TJC and met testing requirements.
Parents and family members are also encouraged to attend NSO along with their student; and special sessions have been designed specifically with parents in mind, giving them an opportunity to meet and ask questions of faculty and staff.
Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. To register, go to TJC.edu/orientation.
