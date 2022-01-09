Tyler Junior College is offering online and walk-in registration for its upcoming spring terms.
Online registration is available at TJC.edu/register.
Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 18, and run through Wednesday, May 11.
TJC also offers two eight-week mini-terms, with the first set for Tuesday, Jan. 18, through Friday, March 11, and the second session from Monday, March 21, through Wednesday, May 11.
Walk-in advising and registration will be held at the following times in Rogers Student Center on the TJC main campus:
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 6 and 13
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 8 and 15
• 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 10-12 and 14
Free TSI testing will also be available, and students who attend a registration event will have the opportunity to spin the wheel to win prizes such as TJC T-shirts, water bottles, blankets and other merchandise.
“For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions.
TJC offers more than 115 degree and certificate programs, including baccalaureate degrees in dental hygiene and healthcare administration, as well as extensive training and technical programs.
In addition to academics, TJC has nationally ranked athletics and stellar performing arts programs, all at about one-third of the cost of a four-year institution.
For more information about Tyler Junior College, visit tjc.edu.
